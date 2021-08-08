Apartment building fire in Ephrata displaces 13 people

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department and the Pa. State Police Fire Marshal are actively investigating an apartment building fire that happened Sunday afternoon around noon.

They say the two-alarm fire started in the attic of the three-unit building in the 100 block of East Locust Street.

Seven adults and six children were displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross. They said one adult and one firefighter were also treated for minor burns.

