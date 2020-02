ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started just before 6:30 a.m. Monday morning at an apartment on the 200 block of East High Street in Elizabethtown.

Crews from Dauphin County were called in to help.

An ambulance was called to the scene but it is unclear if there are any injuries.

The Pa. State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate. No word on what started the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.