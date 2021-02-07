Apartment fire in Lancaster hospitalizes one

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire forced the evacuation of an apartment building in Downtown Lancaster Sunday morning, according to our media partner Lancaster Online.

Firefighters arrived at a three story building along the 100 block of North Charlotte Street.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the kitchen of one of the apartments.

One person was trapped inside and was taken to the hospital, there is no word on their condition.

Several people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.