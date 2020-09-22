Apple picking gains popularity during COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — With fall starting tomorrow, apple season is in full swing, and many people are opting to pick their own apples.

Phyllis Shenk, Assistant Manager at Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet in Lancaster, says she’s noticed more people coming to pick apples this year. With indoor spaces restricted or shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she says picking apples outdoors is a safe, family-friendly activity.

Once you’ve chosen your apples, there are plenty of ways to eat them. Of course, apple pie is a fall classic. Shenk suggests several other ways to add apples to your diet, including on a sandwich or with some frozen yogurt.

Shenk explains that Pennsylvania produces approximately 12 million bushels of apples per year. With about 12 million people living in the state, that’s about one bushel per person.

There are over 2,500 known varieties of apple grown in the United States. Cherry Hill Orchards grows 45 of those varieties, says Shenk.