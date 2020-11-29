State Police investigate similar robberies in Lancaster and Chester Counties

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday afternoon there were two armed robberies in both Chester County and Lancaster County, according to Pa. State Police.

The suspects, two white non-Hispanic men, had firearms and demanded money from the register at Valley View Hardware on the 200 block of Township Road, the suspects were unsuccessful.

Approximately 45 minutes later a similar incident occurred in Lancaster County where the suspects stole approximately $57 from the cash register before being confronted by the owner.

They fled from both scenes on dirt bikes.

Anyone who may have been in the area or may have witnessed these suspects in the area are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at PSP Avondale, 610-268-2022 with any information.