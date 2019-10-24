Army veteran, local EMT, gets help while battling cancer

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A typical doctor change earlier this year lead EMT volunteer Andy Etman to discover something was wrong.

“My wife and I went to the office and (the doctor) told me I had stage 4 diffused large B-cell, non-Hodgkins, lymphoma,” Etman recalled.

An Army veteran, Etman is now in the fight of his life. “It’s been a summer of appointments, needle sticks, MRIs, cat scans, and everything you can think of.”

Those visits are problematic because he loses his insurance next Tuesday and understands that bills for his treatments will race up as quickly as an ambulance does during an emergency.

Luckily, Etman is not fighting his battle alone.

“It’s very humbling,” he commented. “You never realized you have friends that are your friends.”

The EMT community, which has turned into “Andy’s Crew,” is helping Etman with a handful of his medical bills; the New Holland Ambulance Company is taking orders for coffee mugs, while other ambulance personnel have created other fundraisers for him.

New Holland Ambulance EMS Chief Darrell Fisher says that it is important to let their fellow EMT, they have his back.

“It affects all of us when someone is going through any type of health or issue like that,” Fisher said. “I think we all feel it at some point.”

Etman is grateful for the support, saying that with the help of this EMT community and stem-cell treatments, he hopes to continue volunteering with the ambulance company very soon.

You can help Etman here.