Army veteran serves meals to first responders

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Hope can take the shape of many forms. On Wednesday, that hope was packed into food containers and given to 911 dispatchers in Lancaster County.

“It makes it feel extra special, especially to have a veteran who is giving so much back to the community who has already gave so much to his country,” said Sara Sloat with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Over the past two weeks, army veteran Zachary Kuhns has filled his calendar delivering hope in the form of free meals to first responders.

“It was bad timing,” Kuhns said. “Our main company shutdown and we opened this the same time COVID-19 started. It was bad timing, but we turned a bad thing into good.”

Kuhns now runs Alpha Bravo Catering from his house in Manheim. He says he has served more than 700 meals for those on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s very important to reach as many people as we can and let these first responders know their job is important,” Kuhns said.

He has also dished out meals to those in need.

“I think a lot of people are nervous about the economy,” Kuhns said. “They are nervous about how they are going to pay their bills. If we can spike that and show there is still good in this world and keep the morale up, I know morale is important, I learned that in the Army.”

He says while simple, food can sometimes be what is needed even when facing a global pandemic.

“Food is a comfort,” Kuhns said. “They call it comfort food. I think it’s something people can appreciate, and sit down and fill their bellies. I think it’s really important.”