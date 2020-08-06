Arrest made after father, son allegedly assault officers

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested after he and his son allegedly assaulted two officers Wednesday night.

Andrew Goslin, 36, was charged after he assaulted two police officers, and had even placed one in a chokehold, Quarryville Borough police say.

Police responded to the 300 block of West Fourth Street around 8:55 p.m. for reports of a man chasing a woman in the parking lots of a Rite Aid and Good’s Store.

After arriving, police say two juvenile boys were quickly approaching a van. The officer looked to investigate the situation but was met with friction by the boy’s mother.

The older of the two boys later assaulted him, after the officer looked to clear up the situation. The boy was promptly taken into custody after an officer from another jurisdiction arrived for backup.

Moments later, the boys’ father, Goslin, pulled into the parking lot — almost striking the backup officer. Police say he “aggressively approached” the Quarryville officer and began assaulting the two.

Police say the officers tried to stun Goslin with a taster, but that a family member interfered. Goslin then made a dash to his truck, which had a loaded AR-15 lying inside.

He was eventually taken into custody and has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, strangulation, resisting arrest, rioting, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Goslin currently sits in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Police say a crowd formed during the incident, and believe someone may have caught the incident on camera. Anyone with information or video is asked to call Quarryville Borough police at 717-786-3121 ext. 318.

