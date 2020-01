LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have made an arrest in the two Turkey Hill robberies that took place in early January.

Timothy Jenkins was arrested on Thursday for the Jan. 5 robberies and is charged with one count of evidence tampering, two counts each of robbery and terroristic threats, and three counts of simple assault.

Jenkins, 52, now sits in Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail. He is also held on a detainer for a parole violation.