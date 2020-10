LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Multidisciplinary artist Gracie Berry’s exhibit “Shadowkeepers & Roothealers ‘The Original OG’s'” is on display at the Lancaster Amtrak station. In the above video, Berry gives a tour of her exhibit.

On Friday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m., Berry is giving a virtual talk on her exhibit. Viewers can watch it on the Lancaster Public Art YouTube channel.

“Shadowkeepers & Roothealers” will be on display through at least January 2021.