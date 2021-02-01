As snowstorm continues, Lancaster residents encouraged to avoid travel

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Monday evening, abc27 News saw a mix of sleet and snow along Route 30 on the Oregon Pike in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

The northern part of the county is seeing some of the highest snowfall amounts, and residents are encouraged to remain off the roads as PennDOT crews continue to clear major roads like Interstate 283 and 30.

As snow continues to fall in the Midstate, PennDOT has had their full platoon of 52 trucks out on the roads. Emergency dispatchers say they’ve seen what they describe as an “average” amount of weather-related crashes.

One woman who spoke to abc27 News was out on the roads on Monday and said she was glad to have a big SUV vehicle in weather like this.

“I used to get scared driving in the snow but not so much anymore … I guess if you have a reliable car. I guess you have to take it slow right? Yeah if there’s ice it could be slippy you have to take it slow,” Manheim resident Shauna Walk said.

PennDOT officials say they will continue to have crews working 12-hour shifts through this storm until it’s cleared.