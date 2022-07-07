LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster EMS continues to set itself apart.

“The idea that we can roll out another initiative that no one else has done and set the trend to potentially be a model for others to go ahead and make their EMS service better we’re really proud of,” Jerry Schramm, director of operations at Lancaster EMS said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

It’s partnering with Lancaster General Health and bringing an athletic trainer on board — a first of its kind in the industry.

“It’s been an attraction for this group of new hires and I think moving forward it will also be an added perk that’s not offered at any other agency in Lancaster County or to the state,” Jerry Schramm said.

EMS workers face higher rates of injury, but they are often predictable and preventable.

“Every day these EMS professionals move heavy equipment and patients. In order to prevent low back injuries, it is important for them to have proper moving and lifting techniques,” said Ann Seaton, Physician Sports Medicine Athletic Trainer at LG Health.

The athletic trainer will be on hand 8 hours per week not only for rehab but also as a resource. Workers’ safety will be top of mind.

“The truck can be parked on a multitude of surfaces, under different weather conditions so you need to have a strong firm footing using your knees and your core. Using your whole body in one motion versus one body part doing all the heavy lifting,” Seaton said.

The need for EMTs and paramedics isn’t going away and finding people to fill the jobs isn’t easy.

“The amount of education, the amount of training, and just the perplexity of the calls. Calls being the emergencies has just grown exponentially and the job is much harder than it ever was,” Schramm added.