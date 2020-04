Atlantic League ‘Making Every Effort’ to play 2020 Championship Season

An empty practice field is seen at the Miami Marlins spring training baseball facility, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. On Sunday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed across the country for the next eight weeks. Major League Baseball planned to update teams Monday on its health policy.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Atlantic League Championship Season remains officially postponed as ALPB and club officials continue to closely track coronavirus developments.

On what was originally scheduled to be the 2020 Atlantic League Opening Day, the league has issued an update regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All teams are adhering to guidelines issued by federal, state, and local authorities and health agencies.

“The safety of each team’s fans, staffs, and on-field personnel remains our first priority,” said Rick White, Atlantic League President. “Meanwhile, we are making every effort to play a competitive 2020 schedule. The ALPB is committed to welcoming back fans to our ballparks when games are approved and it is safe to play ball again.”

White continued, “To our loyal fans and sponsors, thank you for your resolute support. It has never been more significant.”

Additional announcements regarding the ALPB 2020 Championship Season will be made on all league and team websites and official social media platforms.