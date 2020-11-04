Attempted arson at Pequea Township polling place

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — On Tuesday afternoon a woman attempted to light several small fires inside the West Willow Fire Company polling location, according to officials.

While waiting in line to vote the woman, believed to be in her 20’s, was seen using a lighter attempting to light an interior wall on fire, when this didn’t work she moved down the line and attempted to light a piece of paper hanging on the wall on fire.

After entering the polling room she lit a piece of paper on fire which was taped to the cardboard divider placed to separate voters. She then fled the building and left the scene in a grey Ford Focus Coupe.

Persons in the polling place were able to identify the smoke and extinguish it immediately before there were any injuries or any major damage. There was no disruption to voting.

Anyone who can identify the white female or provide police with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pequea Township Police Department via dispatch at 717-664-1180. Anonymous tips may also be left here.

