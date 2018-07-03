Attorney says police used excessive force with Taser Video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - The attorney for a man shocked by a Lancaster police officer's Taser says his client still suffers from immense pain.

Brian Mildenberg is representing 27-year-old Sean Williams in a lawsuit against Officer Philip Bernot and the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Police encountered Williams on Thursday after responding to a call of a man chasing people with a bat. They said Williams repeatedly refused their orders to sit down and straighten his legs in front of him with ankles crossed. Refusing those orders, police say, is a sign that someone is preparing to fight or flee officers.

When Williams failed to straighten his legs, the Taser was used to take him into custody.

No bat was found, but people told police that Williams tried to stop a woman from entering an apartment and wanted to fight those who helped her.

Williams claims he was racially profiled and his attorney says police used excessive force

Once a citizen is sitting down on the curb and doing his darndest with what appears to be confusing officer directions, sure, you can Taser a person or shoot them with a gun, or you can bang them on the head with a baseball bat, but you really don't need to do those things because he's just sitting there gently on the on the curbside," Mildenberg said.

Williams is seeking $75,000 in damages.

The police department is investigating the use of force with the assistance of the district attorney's office.