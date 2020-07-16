Authorities continue searching for Linda Stoltzfoos, ask public for help

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Investigators have not found Linda Stoltzfoos and are continuing to ask the public for help finding her

During an update on the case on Thursday, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said authorities believe that Stoltzfoos did not know Justo Smoker, who is accused of taking her June 21 while she was walking home from church.

“We found no evidence that Linda would have entered Smoker’s vehicle only a short distance from her home,” Adams said.

She said investigators are standing by their belief that Stoltzfoos was hurt after Smoker reportedly took her. “The discovery of intimate clothing buried near Smoker’s vehicle indicates that she suffered harm.”

East Lampeter Township Police Chief Stephen Zerbe said the search for the missing 18-year-old remains active. “We are not revealing much information about these search locations because each has the potential to be a crime scene.”

Police said if they are going to find Stoltzfoos, they need to know where Smoker was the days around the abduction.

Photo 1 of Justo Smoker’s car released on Thursday

On Thursday, investigators released new photos of Smoker’s red Kia Rio and they are asking residents in East Earl, East Lampeter, Leacock, Paradise, and Salisbury Townships to contact police if they saw it.

Photo 2 of Justo Smoker’s car released on Thursday

“We ask those residents in those areas with ring door bells, nest cameras, or other home or property surveillance devices to review their footage from June 21 and days after,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kevin Kochka said.

Photo 3 of Justo Smoker’s car released on Thursday

“Complex cases like this proceed forward most effectively and most efficiently when it’s a true team effort,” FBI agent Frank Apicella said. “All of us remain focused on the same goal, finding Linda Stoltzfoos.”

Photo 4 of Justo Smoker’s car released on Thursday

Anyone with information about the vehicle’s movements on and around June 21 is asked to call state police at 717-299-7650.

The FBI is also offering a $10,000 reward for information. You can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip here.

Tips can also be submitted here to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.