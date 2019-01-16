Authorities ID Mount Joy man killed in Route 441 crash Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) - Authorities have identified a Mount Joy man who died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in East Donegal Township.

Joseph G. Zito, 56, died at the scene of the crash on Route 441, just north of Vinegar Ferry Road, the Lancaster County district attorney's office said.

Zito was driving a Honda Element north on Route 441. A southbound Nissan Titan pickup truck went across the yellow line and collided with the Honda around 6 p.m.

The pickup driver was hospitalized with injuries. No one else was in the vehicles.

The crash closed a section of Route 441 for several hours.