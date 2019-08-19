Authorities looking for credit card thieves

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for two suspects accused of using a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases worth $3,448.00.

At 11:45 a.m. August 8, the depicted male and female used a stolen credit card to make $3,448.00 worth of fraudulent purchases at the Target on 1589 Fruitville Pike.

The same credit card was lost in the same shopping center just one day prior.

Any person knowing the identity of either the male or the female should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”