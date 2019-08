LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for two people accused of using a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases worth $3,448.

Manheim Township police released surveillance photos of their suspects. They said the pair used the stolen card at the Target on Fruitville Pike around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 8.

The same credit card was lost in the shopping center just one day prior.

Anyone who can identify the man or woman should call the police department at 717-569-6401.