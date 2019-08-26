Authorities looking for Manheim Township credit card thief

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Manheim Township Police are seeking public assistance in finding a man that smashed a car window to steal a credit card and proceeding to use the card on over a thousand dollars worth of purchases.

Image courtesy of the Manheim Township Police

The police report Saturday at 8:19 a.m., the pictured man used a stolen credit card to make two purchases of $504.94 each and left the Walmart on Fruitville Pike with the purchased goods.

The card was stolen moments before, from a vehicle whose window had been smashed, at the Universal Athletic Club on Oregon Pike.

Any person knowing the identity of the depicted male should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide an anonymous tip by clicking “Submit a Tip.”