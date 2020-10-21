Authorities search for missing Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos on 4 month anniversary of her disappearance

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County District Attorney Brett Hambright told abc27 Wednesday that the search for missing Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos is still an active investigation and they are committed to finding her.

Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman, has been missing since June 21 when she was kidnapped on Beechdale Road in Bird-in-Hand while walking home from church.

This news comes on the four month anniversary of Stoltzfoos’ disappearance. Hambright says, “our office and the investigators remain committed to bringing Linda home and securing justice for her and her family. This case is a top priority.”

Lancaster Police are still looking for any witnesses who may have seen Stoltzfoos or Justo Smoker, the man charged with her abduction, on or after the day of the abduction, June 21. Anonymous tips can be submitted via CrimeWatch.

Police did not disclose where the search will take place Wednesday.