LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are seeking help to identify a man they say stole $6,500 from a Giant food store.

Manheim Township police released a photo of their suspect. They said between Aug. 3 and Aug. 31, he stole merchandise from the Giant at 1605 Lititz Pike on 17 different occasions.

Loss prevention staff determined he had taken over $6,500 worth of merchandise.

Anyone who recognizes him should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.