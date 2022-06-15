WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Reading has been arrested after he attempted to scam a woman out of $15,000.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), 26-year-old Engerbert Perez Jimenez of Reading called an 82-year-old woman from Warwick Township on Tuesday, June 14. Jimenez had made a story that he was an attorney and that the woman’s grandson was in need of cash bail, claiming that the grandson injured another party in a crash.

The woman withdrew the cash from the bank as instructed and met Jimenez at a venue within the township, and proceeded to surrender the cash. After this, a second cash demand was used by Jimenez. This time claiming an additional $7,000 in cash was needed to facilitate the bail of the woman’s grandson.



Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

It was after the second cash demand that the woman sensed that she had become a victim of fraud. She contacted her grandson and confirmed that he was not in any crash and not in any legal or personal trouble.

The grandson then contacted the NLCRPD and an investigation was started.

Patrol officers coordinated the response by detectives who surveyed the meeting venue. When Jimenez arrived at the meeting place for the second cash handover, the patrol officers and detectives made contact and secured both the vehicle and the people inside.

Officers recovered the $8,000 that was previously handed over and prevented the loss of the additional $7,000 intended for the second handoff.

Jimenz has been charged with one count of felony theft by deception and one felony count of criminal attempt-theft by deception. He was transported to the NLCRPD for booking and then to the Lancaster County Prison for his preliminary arraignment and posting of bail.