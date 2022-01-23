Barn fire displaces family in Lancaster County

EARLY TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — A family is out of their home after a fire on Saturday, Jan.22 in Earl Township, Lancaster County.

According to our media partners at Lancaster Online, the fire started in a barn on their property just after noon, which then spread to the home on Red Well Road about three miles south of New Holland.

Both the home and the barn were destroyed, causing an estimated $900,000 in damage and forcing out five residents. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but a dog might have been killed.

The fire chief says a wood stove in the barn may be to blame, and says the fire does not seem suspicious.