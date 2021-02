Barney Ewell, Penn State’s great track star, has collected enough trophies to fill a case all by him self. Here he is with a few of his prizes on April 20, 1942 ib State College. Current claimant to the title of “Fastest Human,” Ewell now holds the I.C.A.A. outdoors titles in the 100 and 220 yard dashes and broad jump, the I.C.A.A. indoors broard jump and the National A.A.U. 60 yard dash titles, and is National Collegiate outdoor 100 and 220 yard dash and National A.A.U. outdoors 100 meter champion. All told, he has won 14 outdoors and four indoor titles in three and one-half years of college and A.A.U. competition. (AP Photo)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction is already underway on Barney Ewell Plaza on North Queen Street in the city where there will be a statue to pay tribute to the former Olympian from Lancaster.

Ewell was a gold medalist sprinter.

Thursday night committee members are inviting residents to attend a meeting to talk about the statue that will someday stand in the square.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. on Zoom and can be accessed here.