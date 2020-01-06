Beach music melts winter blues at Lancaster’s Prima Theatre

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The winter cold can get quite bitter in Pennsylvania, that’s why Prima Theatre is melting away the winter blues with sun-drenched summer tunes.

Guests can enjoy classic beach songs in Beach Party Blast, playing at Prima Theatre on January 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Songs include “Under The Boardwalk,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” and “California Dreamin.”

Beach Party Blast features performers including Kevin Faraci (Cirque Du Soleil featured vocalist), Wes Wise (Defying Gravity with Stephen Schwartz), Hannah Timm (Miss State Capitol), as well as other singers, dancers, and a live band.

The theatre will be transformed into a beach concert environment including VIP Beach Seating for those who want to be immersed in the experience with front row themed seats and signature beach mocktails.

Beach Party Blast kicks off Prima Theatre’s 10th Anniversary Season. The theatre has free parking, as well as an on-site bar.

Beach Party Blast tickets start at $32.00 and are available by phone at 717-327-5124 or online at primalancaster.org.