Beam setting scheduled for Monday evening at Rt. 283, Landisville Interchange

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT released a travel advisory for Monday evening, Nov. 23, and Tuesday evening, Nov. 24 at the Route 283 and Route 722 (Landvisville) interchange. A contractor is scheduled to set bridge beams both evenings.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Monday night, motorists can expect delays going westbound and eastbound along Route 283, and single-lane traffic along Route 722 (State Road).

At 11 p.m., “westbound Route 283 traffic will be detoured off at the Landisville exit ramp and back onto the highway using the on-ramp while rolling stops will be implemented on eastbound Route 283 as it approaches the interchange,” according to PennDOT.

These restrictions will be lifted at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Additional lane closure both eastbound and westbound on Route 283 will occur Tuesday evening and last until Wednesday at 6 a.m., as well.

The eastbound 283 ramp to Landsville remains closed as the widening and reconstruction projects continue along the interchange.

For more information on PennDOT projects, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.