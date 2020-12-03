Beams will be set on State Road Friday, expect delays

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Beams are scheduled to be set Friday night on State Road at a widening and reconstruction project at the Route 283 interchange at Landisville, Lancaster County, according to PennDOT.

A lane restriction will be in place on State Road from approximately 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 through 6 a.m. Dec. 5 so the two beams can be set.

The eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 remains closed as part of this project.

Those who want to access Route 722 from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, merge onto Route 30, exit at the Fruitville Pike, and follow the signs directing them to westbound Route 283.

This work is part of a $18,467,109 contract awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guide rail, signs and pavement markings.