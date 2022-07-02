EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after an accident involving a bicyclist and a car occurred in Ephrata on Friday, July 1.

According to Ephrata Police, officers were called to the intersection of East Main Street, also known as US Route 322, and Washington Avenue in the borough around 4 p.m.

The investigation that was conducted concluded that a 20-year-old resident of the borough was riding his bicycle west on the sidewalk in the downtown area. He struck the side of a car driven by a 22-year-old Lancaster man who was turning from Main Street onto Washington Avenue.

Eyewitnesses to the crash reported that the motorist was slowly turning onto Washington Avenue when the man riding the bicycle was riding at a high rate of speed and failed to slow or stop before coming to that intersection.

The cyclist was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.