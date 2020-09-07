Biden stops in Lancaster before heading to state capitol

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Before coming to Harrisburg, presidential candidate Joe Biden met with union members who are also veterans in Lancaster Township.

The event was held outside to maintain social distancing and Biden talked about the importance of unions and making a liveable wage; a stance he says President Trump doesn’t understand.

“It’s all about refusing to deal with the problems that affect ordinary hard-working people and I think one of the ways back is to considerably strengthen the union movement,” he said.

Biden says he believes all public employees should have the right to organize and push for better pay and rights.