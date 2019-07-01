Bill to bring back DUI checkpoints clears Legislature

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Stationary DUI checkpoints are coming back, but perhaps not in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

A recent state Supreme Court ruling resulted in stationary checkpoints being placed on hold, but a bill that cleared the Legislature last week would allow the checkpoints to resume.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman believes Gov. Tom Wolf will sign the measure.

“The best way to get people to not drink and drive is through education prevention, so just this coverage is helpful,” Stedman said. “We’re going to have checkpoints back, presuming that the governor signs it.”

Lancaster County plans a large-scale “roving patrol” operation to find drunk drivers during the holiday period.