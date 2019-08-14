Black bear sighting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Bureau of Police said that at around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday a black bear had been sighted in the area of the 800 block of State Street.

Shortly after, Manheim Township Police had received a similar call for a sighting on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike.

The bear was last observed westbound toward the wooded area near F&M Baker Campus Athletic Fields.

The Game Commission and Game Warden were notified of the sightings and the last-known locations of the bear.

The game commission said they confirmed the sighting and were tracking the bear out of town to a wooded area where they lost sight of it.

The game commission believes the bear will stay hidden and rest up before heading to the mountains.

Authorities advise not to engage with the bear.

The Game Commission has valuable information and tips on living in areas that have black bears. You can read about them here: https://www.pgc.pa.gov