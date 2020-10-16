Black Business Expo in Lancaster hopes to create ‘economic support system’

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster is hosting a Black Business Expo this weekend at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

There will be 67 vendors at the event offering everything from food to photo booths. Shoppers can visit the expo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. The event is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.

The expo will be held outside; guests are asked to wear masks and practice proper social distancing.

Derek Smith, president of the Lancaster cultural alliance, says the goal of the event is to “create an economic support system for the African American community.”

“We hope that people come out and support the expo tomorrow, even if it’s not to spend money, but to experience it,” says Smith.

