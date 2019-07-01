Black smoke pours from construction site at Tanger Outlets

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire at a construction site Monday afternoon sent a thick plume of black smoke high over the Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township.

A piece of machinery was on fire. No injuries were reported, and it appears no stores were affected.

The construction site is where a large section of pavement in the parking lot dropped several feet last summer, stranding several cars.

Crews began work in May to replace a stormwater management system that collapsed under the parking lot.