Blessings of Hope is partnering with Four Seasons Produce for a food giveaway in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Blessings of Hope is partnering with Four Seasons Produce to reach out to the community with food boxes to those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

In order to receive a box of food you must register for a free ticket at eventbrite.com. Anyone who shows up to get a box of food without a ticket may be asked to wait until after 7 p.m. if there is any food left. After 7 p.m. all tickets become invalid and food will be distributed on a first come first served basis

You can bring a printed or digital copy of your ticket.

In order to avoid large gatherings Blessings of Hope is asking everyone to stay in their vehicle and follow the directions given by volunteers when arriving at the designated venue. The food boxes will be given out Drive-Thru style.

Blessings of Hope says there are no age restrictions, this opportunity is to serve people who are facing hardship in this time of crisis.

The food distribution is located at Four Seasons Produce, 400 Wabash Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.