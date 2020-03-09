Live Now
Blood donation centers encourage donating amid coronavirus concerns

Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The threat of coronavirus has stopped blood donations in some pockets of the country. Local officials, however, believe there is nothing to worry about.

Administrators at Lancaster General Health say they are seeking donors with O-positive, O-negative, and B-positive blood.

There are a number of donation drives slated for March:

3/4          Wed      2pm-7pm   Gordonville Fire Co. 204 Vigiliant St. Gordonville

3/5          Thurs   9am-2pm    National Assoc. of Watch & Clock Collectors 514 Poplar St. Columbia

3/10        Tues     9am-2pm   LGHealth Burle Industries 1004 New Holland Ave, Building 12A Lancaster

3/12        Thurs   9am-3pm   Walter Aument Family Health Center 317 W. Chestnut St. Quarryville

3/16        Mon      8am-2pm   Willow Valley Outpatient Center 212 Willow Valley Lakes Dr. Willow Street

3/17        Tues     2pm-7pm   Providence Township 200 Mt Airy Rd. New Providence

3/18        Wed      2pm-7pm   Hosanna Church 29 Green Acre Rd. Lititz

3/19        Thurs    2pm-7pm   Wrightsdale Baptist Church 310 Little Britain Rd. Peach Bottom

3/24        Tues     2pm-7pm   Yoder’s Country Market 14 S. Tower Rd. New Holland

3/25        Wed      2pm-7pm   Willow Street Lions Club 1730 Hans Herr Dr. Willow Street

3/26        Thurs    2pm-7pm   Bart Fire Company 11 Furnace Rd. Quarryville

3/31        Tues     7am-11am Lancaster General Hospital 555 N. Duke St. James Street 3rd Floor Balcony, Lancaster

