Blood donation centers encourage donating amid coronavirus concerns

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The threat of coronavirus has stopped blood donations in some pockets of the country. Local officials, however, believe there is nothing to worry about.

Administrators at Lancaster General Health say they are seeking donors with O-positive, O-negative, and B-positive blood.

There are a number of donation drives slated for March:

3/4 Wed 2pm-7pm Gordonville Fire Co. 204 Vigiliant St. Gordonville

3/5 Thurs 9am-2pm National Assoc. of Watch & Clock Collectors 514 Poplar St. Columbia

3/10 Tues 9am-2pm LGHealth Burle Industries 1004 New Holland Ave, Building 12A Lancaster

3/12 Thurs 9am-3pm Walter Aument Family Health Center 317 W. Chestnut St. Quarryville

3/16 Mon 8am-2pm Willow Valley Outpatient Center 212 Willow Valley Lakes Dr. Willow Street

3/17 Tues 2pm-7pm Providence Township 200 Mt Airy Rd. New Providence

3/18 Wed 2pm-7pm Hosanna Church 29 Green Acre Rd. Lititz

3/19 Thurs 2pm-7pm Wrightsdale Baptist Church 310 Little Britain Rd. Peach Bottom

3/24 Tues 2pm-7pm Yoder’s Country Market 14 S. Tower Rd. New Holland

3/25 Wed 2pm-7pm Willow Street Lions Club 1730 Hans Herr Dr. Willow Street

3/26 Thurs 2pm-7pm Bart Fire Company 11 Furnace Rd. Quarryville

3/31 Tues 7am-11am Lancaster General Hospital 555 N. Duke St. James Street 3rd Floor Balcony, Lancaster