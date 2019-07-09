Boat tours come to lower Susquehanna

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg’s Pride of the Susquehanna is getting competition just down the river.

For the first time in almost a century, you can book a tour boat on the lower Susquehanna. Officials say it’s a chance for people in Lancaster and York to enjoy the river as well.

“There’s no better way to talk about the importance of protecting and making the Susquehanna river a higher quality water body than to get them on the river themselves,” said Mark Platts, president of Susquehanna Heritage.

The Susquehanna National Heritage Area says seats are booking fast, but can still book online on their website.

Online: www.susquehannaheritage.org