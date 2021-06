MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The two people found dead at the house explosion in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County have been identified by the Lancaster County Coroner’s office.

The remains were identified as David J. Preston, 63, and Victoria Preston, 60. They were husband and wife out of Elizabethtown, Pa. Sources say the two bought the house in 2005.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available from the Northwest Regional Police at this time.