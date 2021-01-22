Body found in Susquehanna River identified as Mechanicsburg man

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man whose body was found in the Susquehanna River last week was identified by authorities Friday.

The Lancaster County Coroner has confirmed that the man is 36-year-old Benjamin M. Shambaugh of Mechanicsburg. Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni stated that the manner of death had yet to be determined.

Shambaugh’s body was discovered by a fisherman around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15, near Koser Park in Conoy Township, Lancaster County.

Anyone with any information in regards to this case, please contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164.