Body found in Susquehanna River identified as Mechanicsburg man

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Susquehanna River_613564

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man whose body was found in the Susquehanna River last week was identified by authorities Friday.

The Lancaster County Coroner has confirmed that the man is 36-year-old Benjamin M. Shambaugh of Mechanicsburg. Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni stated that the manner of death had yet to be determined.

Shambaugh’s body was discovered by a fisherman around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15, near Koser Park in Conoy Township, Lancaster County.

Anyone with any information in regards to this case, please contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss