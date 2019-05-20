Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Police responded to a call about a body found in the Susquehanna River.

Officers say that a fisherman who was out on the river located the body around 8:43 am on Sunday.

Manor Township Police along with the Lancaster County coroner, Blue Fire Company and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat all responded to the scene.

The body has not been identified and an autopsy is pending.

This was originally reported as a water rescue in York County. Lancaster County responds to emergencies on the Susquehanna River so they took control of the incident.