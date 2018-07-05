Body found in Susquehanna River is missing boater, police say Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - A body recovered from the Susquehanna River is that of a Lancaster man who went missing Tuesday evening, police said.

Jose Perez-Bugue, 34, was found downstream of the Long Level Marina in Lower Windsor Township on Wednesday evening, Manor Township police said.

Perez-Bugue was boating with a group of people and returned to shore to refuel. Police said he was attempting to reach the dock when he slipped and fell into the river. He went under the surface and did not reemerge.

He was not wearing a life preserver.

An autopsy is pending.