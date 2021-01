CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday morning a body was found in the Susquehanna River while someone was out fishing near Conoy Township, Koser Park, according to Susquehanna Regional Police Department.

SRPD turned over the unidentified man to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office who will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with any information in regards to this case, please contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164.