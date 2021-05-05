Body found near Riverfront Park in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A body was located along the river shore near the Riverfront Park Northwest river trail on Tuesday afternoon.

The Susquehanna Regional Police Department says the body was located by a kayaker in the river.

The identity and cause of death are unknown at this time although the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is set to perform an autopsy soon.

The incident occurred mere hours after the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office announced the discovery of human remains from a 32-year-old Pennsylvania woman roughly 10 miles away.

Police have not indicated if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information in regards to a missing person that may be related to this area, please contact SRPD at 717-426-1164 or by submitting a tip online.