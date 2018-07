Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - The body of a 12-year-old boy was recovered from a pond, according to State Police.

The boy's body was found near 446 Spring Hill Road in Little Britain Township around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Troopers did not say what the boy was doing in the pond.

The boy's name has not been released but he is from Strasburg, Lancaster County.

State Police and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office is investigating.