Body of missing woman found in Conoy Township

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman missing since Sunday has been found dead.

The body of 36-year-old Sarah Kunish was discovered Thursday afternoon in a wooded area of Front Street in Conoy Township.

Kunish left her Race Street home and was last seen walking toward the Susquehanna River on Sunday around 10 p.m. Her husband told ABC27 News that Kunish left their home while he was watching television.

On Monday, he told police that a gun was missing from their home.

Police continue to investigate. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.