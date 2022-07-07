MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found along the Susquehanna River on Wednesday.

The coroner’s office says Jerry Reynolds, 63, was recovered in a river bed on Crow Island along the Susquehanna River and pronounced deceased shortly after 5 p.m.

The coroner’s office says Reynolds is believed to have been deceased for 24-48 hours prior to his body being recovered.

A cause of death was not released and an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.