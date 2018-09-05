Boy, 7, dies after crash near Quarryville

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - A 7-year-old Kirkwood boy has died from injuries he sustained in a three-vehicle crash near Quarryville last month.

State police in Lancaster did not release the boy's name. They said he died Aug. 28 at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey.

The boy was in a Chevrolet Equinox that was struck by an oncoming Chevrolet 2500 Silverado while turning from Valley Road to Hess Road in Eden Township on the morning of Aug. 23.

A van then collided with a box trailer that broke free of the Silverado.