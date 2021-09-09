Boys and Girls Club in Lancaster gets new name, honors major contributors

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster celebrated the new name for its southeast clubhouse today.

Located on the corner of South Duke and Dauphin Street, it will now go by The McMurtrie Clubhouse in honor of Gladdie and Chris McMurtrie, who both led the charge in adding this location to the neighborhood.

“What this is about is the mission of the club and that’s what makes it so easy for my family and me to commit to the Boys and Girls Club and really we’re only one piece of the puzzle,” Chris McMurtrie said.

This addition has provided a safe place to learn and grow through their extensive programs for many children in the community over the years.