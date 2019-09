MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Emergency repairs to a bridge over Route 30 in Lancaster County will restrict nighttime traffic throughout the week.

Single lane closures at the Hill Street overpass in Mountville, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., will run through Friday, Columbia police said.

Full closures will begin Friday night through the morning of Monday, Sept. 30.

Route 30 should be open during the day, with two lanes in both directions.