LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge replacement project is set to begin in Lititz, Lancaster County on Monday, March 14.

The bridge on Cedar Street spans Lititz Run between Klein Lane and North Lane in the borough.

The road is set to be closed starting on Monday, March 14. A detour can be seen in the photo below, which will use Route 772, also known as Main Street, North Water Street and Front Street

Detour in place for scheduled bridge replacement in Lititz.

The work is scheduled to be completed by May 6, 2022. H&K Group of Hummelstown has been chosen as the main contractor for this $1.4 million dollar project.